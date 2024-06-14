JP Nadda chairs high-level meeting on attaining targeted Health goals in first 100 days of formation of new-govt

Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level meeting on attaining targeted health goals in the first 100 days of the formation of the new government with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry here on Saturday. Nadda was joined by Anupriya Patel and Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare.

Taking stock of the overview of the Ministry's functioning, the Minister directed that emphasis should be given to the quality of health facilities and health systems. He laid stress on the expansion of health assurance coverage under the AB PMJAY and leveraging technology in programmes like immunisation and health emergency response management. Nadda expressed his concern about the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases and the importance of awareness regarding a healthy diet and lifestyle.

The Union Health Minister highlighted the need for targeted campaigns targeting youth for tobacco control. He emphasised the need for creating awareness about NCDs and the harmful effects of tobacco in scientific as well as simple language for the common man to understand. Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary; G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI; Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, CEO, NHA; and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)