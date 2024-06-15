Mumbai police constable dies by suicide

A 38-year-old police constable, posted at Shahu Nagar Police Station in Maharashtra's Mumbai, died by suicide over issues with his wife, officials said on Saturday. According to police, Constable Vijay Salunkhe had been on leave since May 30 due to health issues. On Friday evening, he was found hanging at his residence in the Pratiksha Nagar locality of the Sion area.

Following information, a team of police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. A suicide note was also recovered the spot in which Salunkhe purportedly spoke about the issues with his wife, officials said. Wadala Truck Terminal Police have recorded the matter and were further looking into it.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)