Delhi: 5 shops gutted in fire at Vasant Vihar Market

At least five shops were gutted inside a shopping complex after a fire was reported in the Vasant Vihar C Block market on Saturday morning.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:44 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
At least five shops were gutted inside a shopping complex after a fire was reported in the Vasant Vihar C Block market on Saturday morning. The situation is under control now.

The fire broke out at around 5 am. The fire was reported in 5 shops on the ground, mezzanine, and first floor of the building. The total charred area of the building is 200 square meters.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firemen worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Speaking with ANI, the Fire Director, Atul Garg, said, "The fire is under control now and no casualties or injuries have been reported."

Amidst the prevailing hot weather conditions, fire incidents have significantly increased in various parts of the nation. Earlier, a major fire was reported in the Marwadi Katra market at Chandni Chowk in the national capital on Thursday, which gutted more than 100 shops.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

