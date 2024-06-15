Delhi: 5 shops gutted in fire at Vasant Vihar Market
At least five shops were gutted inside a shopping complex after a fire was reported in the Vasant Vihar C Block market on Saturday morning.
- Country:
- India
At least five shops were gutted inside a shopping complex after a fire was reported in the Vasant Vihar C Block market on Saturday morning. The situation is under control now.
The fire broke out at around 5 am. The fire was reported in 5 shops on the ground, mezzanine, and first floor of the building. The total charred area of the building is 200 square meters.
As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firemen worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Speaking with ANI, the Fire Director, Atul Garg, said, "The fire is under control now and no casualties or injuries have been reported."
Amidst the prevailing hot weather conditions, fire incidents have significantly increased in various parts of the nation. Earlier, a major fire was reported in the Marwadi Katra market at Chandni Chowk in the national capital on Thursday, which gutted more than 100 shops.
Delhi Police have registered an FIR, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Do Big Brains Really Make Animals Smarter? New Study Challenges Long-Held Hypothesis
Supreme Court Acts: Oasis for Delhi's Birds and Animals Amid Heat Wave
Kerala Minister Denies Claims of Animal Sacrifice Ritual
CJI Chandrachud's Compassionate Initiative for Birds and Animals at SC
Opera in Meadows, JLo's Family Time, ABBA Honoured, and Adult Animation Buzz