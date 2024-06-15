Ministry of External Affairs and SBI Partner to Enhance eMigrate Portal with SBIePay

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the State Bank of India (SBI) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer an additional digital payment service via SBI's payment gateway, SBIePay, for eMigrate portal users, officials announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry's statement, this agreement aims to 'further facilitate and enhance the ambit of safe and legal migration of Indian migrant workers.'

Launched in 2014, the eMigrate project has been streamlining the migration process for Indian workers heading to emigration-check-required countries by making it online and transparent. The platform brings together foreign employers, registered recruiting agents, and Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojna insurance providers to ensure seamless, safe, and legal migration.

The eMigrate portal also supports voluntary registration of emigrants with ECNR passports proceeding for overseas employment, the MEA added.

The MoU was signed by Bramha Kumar, Joint Secretary (OE & PGE) for the MEA, and Neelesh Dwivedi, General Manager (NW-I) for SBI, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

The agreement seeks to integrate SBIePay with the eMigrate portal, enabling secure digital payments for Indian migrant workers, recruiting agents, and other users. The integration is expected to go live soon after successful testing.

'With this MoU, various emigration-related fees can be paid with zero transaction charges via UPI, credit/debit cards, and NEFT through net banking of all Indian banks,' the statement noted. 'Signing of this MoU would further facilitate and enhance the ambit of safe and legal migration of Indian migrant workers.'

