"Aim is to neutralise enemy with minimum amount of damage": J-K DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain reiterated on Saturday that they aim to neutralise the enemy with the minimum amount of damage in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have raised concerns about the security arrangements in the region. He also met Jawans who were deployed during an encounter in Sohal village, Hiranagar and asserted that the teams would be strengthened, modernised and each terrorist would be hunted down.

Rashmi Ranjan Swain said, "I appeal to people that the flow of information should continue. Here, we respond to every piece of information, including smaller ones, as we have such orders from GoI in Delhi. We will strengthen our teams, modernise ourselves and kill each of them (terrorists). Drone is a threat. Our aim is to neutralise the enemy with the minimum amount of damage. Those who provide shelter, are least in numbers and we will ruin them to set an example that whoever thinks so will tremble." He further said that terrorists are not many but they have guns in their hands and target innocent people, adding that these challenges are coming from the other side of the borders.

He further said, "If you'll ask me about the challenge and threat and their intensity, I'll say and I have said it before, that all these challenges are coming from the other side of the borders. How can anyone leave easily whose survival was very much dependent on Jammu and Kashmir and they suffered a major shock there? They are not many in numbers, they are cowards having guns in their hands and they target innocent people." Earlier, two terrorists involved in the Kathua terror attack were neutralised and a search operation was conducted, said Jammu and Kashmir police officials.

A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hira Nagar area of Kathua district on Tuesday evening. "Two terrorists have been neutralised, and a search operation is underway in the area," ADGP Jammu Anand Jain told reporters about Kathua anti-terror operation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here in the national capital, and directed to call another detailed meeting on June 16 over the issue. In the meeting, the Home Minister also gave directions to call a follow-up meeting on June 16 in North Block to further assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Officials concerned learned to have briefed the Home Minister about the current security situations and preparedness to handle such terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. As per Home Ministry officials, the June 16 meeting will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, and senior officers from the Army, police, Jammu and Kashmir administration, and the MHA.

The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents as well as the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and maintaining law and order in the state. Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured, and at least seven security personnel were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents. NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials attended the meeting. In the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He was briefed on the strategies and operations being implemented to tackle terrorist activities and ensure the safety of the region. (ANI)

