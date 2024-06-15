Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor gets PIB nod

The Public Investment Board of the Ministry of Finance has approved the MoHUA-DDA proposal for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which could transform the socio-economic landscape of previously underdeveloped areas in North-West Delhi and northern Haryana districts.Delhi LG, VK Saxena, who has been consistently working towards the transformation of the Narela-Bawana and other outer Delhi areas, had taken up the construction of this metro corridor with the Centre on various occasions. The Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor will be constructed for Rs 6231 crore, with the Delhi portion estimated at Rs. 5685.22 crore and the Haryana portion at Rs 545.77 crore.

Nearly 40 per cent of the cost of the Delhi component will be borne by the Central Government, of which DDA (Delhi Development Authority) will be putting in a grant of Rs 1000 crore. Of the remaining cost, 37.5 per cent will come from bilateral or multilateral loans and about 20 per cent from the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi). For the Haryana portion, while the Government of Haryana will provide grants amounting to 80 per cent, the remaining 20 per cent will come through grants by GoI. This 26.5 KM line with 21 stations, to be completed within four years after sanction, will massively improve the connectivity of the Narela-Bawana-Alipur areas with the remaining city and bring about an infrastructure boom in the area.

It will provide impetus to the growth and development of the Narela-Bawana Sub-city and also address the long-pending requirements of the Rohini Sub-city.The Narela Sub-city, where DDA under the direct supervision of LG Saxena is developing an education hub with campuses of seven Delhi universities and institutions, a multi-modal logistic park along UER-II, corporate offices, an AIIMS and IGTUW medical campus, will get a major boost by the construction of this lifeline by Delhi Metro. The area already houses Delhi Technological University, NIT Delhi, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Anaaj Mandi, Smriti Van and various DDA Housing Projects. With the coming of this Metro Corridor, all these institutions and housing colonies will get much-needed connectivity with other parts.Similarly, in the Rohini Sub-city, the Heliport at Sector-36, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Ambience Mall, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sport Complex in Sector-14, the Rohini District Court Complex and the Forensic Science Laboratory, will get further connected to the Metro Network. This corridor, which will ensure seamless three-state inter-connectivity between Ghaziabad (UP), Delhi and Kundli (Haryana) is estimated to have a daily ridership of 1.26 lakh by 2028 when it is completed and 3.8 lakh by 2055.The main stations on the line will include seven sectors of Rohini, villages like Barwala, Sanoth, New Sanoth and Narela, JJ Colony, two stations in the Industrial Area at Bawana and five stations in the Narela area, which include Anaaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela Village, Depot Station and Narela Sector-5. (ANI)

