"Strongly fighting with Naxalism...": Chhattisgarh CM congratulates security personnel for successful operation against Naxalites

After eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the security personnel for the successful operation and said that the state government is strongly fighting against Naxalism. At least eight Naxalites have been killed in an encounter that broke out between Naxalites and security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district today.

"Since our government has come to power here, we are strongly fighting with Naxalism. We are also getting the benefit of a double-engine government. Several Naxalites are being arrested also. Today also 8 of the Naxaites have been killed. I congratulate our security personnel for the successful operation," Chhattisgarh CM said. The Chhattisgarh CM further said that their campaign for 'Viksit Chhattisgarh' has started and for establishing good governance in the state and speedy implementation of schemes.

"Our campaign for 'Viksit Chhattisgarh' has started and for establishing good governance in the state and speedy implementation of schemes, we have started reviewing meetings of departments from yesterday. So far, in 3 days, a total of 4 departments have been reviewed. We reviewed our Agriculture Department, in which our Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister was also present and all the officers, including the secretaries of the Agriculture Department, were present. The entire review has been done and we have directed that the farmers should get fertilisers and seeds on time and there should not be any shortage... We also reviewed the health department and gave directions to the department to provide proper medicine and other facilities," he added. Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj said that both injured soldiers are out of danger.

"In an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites, 8 bodies of Naxalites have been recovered. Three of our security personnel got injured and one of them lost his life. The other two have been airlifted to Raipur and are under treatment. Both of them are out of danger," IG Bastar said. Two soldiers were injured in an encounter between Farasbeda and Dhurbeda under the Orchha police station in Narayanpur district and have been brought to Ramkrishna Hospital in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dio Sai had given instructions for proper treatment of the injured. Santosh Kumar Singh, Emergency Head of Ramakrishna Hospital, said that both the soldiers have been identified as Kailash Netam and Lekhram Netam.

"Two injured soldiers have come to us...We are getting CT scan and all the other necessary tests done, only after that we will be able to say anything. But right now, the condition of both is stable," Singh said. According to officials, the encounter between Naxalites and security forces has been underway for the past two days.

"One jawan lost his life in the line of duty, whereas two have sustained injuries," they said. According to officials, Narayanpur-Kondagaon-Kanker-Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Forces (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 53rd Battalion are involved in the operation.

Officials believe that a large number of other Naxalites have also been injured in the encounter. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area. The encounter broke out in the Kutul, Farashbeda and Kodtameda areas of the Abujhmad forests.

Earlier today, a series IED bomb of 30-30 kg explosives and 1 cooker bomb were recovered by security forces in Bijapur. This was a joint operation of the district force and the Bomb Disposal Squad of 231 BN CRPF. (ANI)

