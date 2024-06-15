Demolition underway at Lucknow's Kukram riverbed to rejuvenate river on lines on Sabarmati Riverfront

Demolition work is underway at the Kukrail riverbed at Lucknow where efforts are on to rejuvenate the river on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that there are encroachments on the banks of Ramganga river in Moradabad and such a condition exists in districts like Kashi and Saharanpur.

"There is encroachment on the banks of Ramganga river in Moradabad. A similar situation can be seen in districts like Kashi, Saharanpur etc," the Chief Minister's Officer said in a post on 'X' quoting Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister instructed his officials to ensure that there is no settlement in the Kukrail river basin. He said that illegal settlements have been removed and rehabilitated elsewhere.

"At present, the revival of the Kukrail river is underway in Lucknow. Illegal settlements have been removed and rehabilitated elsewhere. Similarly, work should be done in other districts as per local requirements. It should be ensured that there is no settlement in the river basin. Old ponds/ponds and other water bodies should be preserved. If there is encroachment, it should be removed immediately," the CM's office added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)