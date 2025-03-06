Left Menu

UP: 14-year-old Dalit girl tortured, gang-raped in Moradabad; one held

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and gang-raped repeatedly in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad district, police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the accused was arrested.Station House Officer SHO Bhagatpur police station Sanjay Kumar Panchal said that according to a complaint lodged by her family members, during the girls captivity the accused allegedly burned an Om tattoo on her hand with acid, forcibly fed her meat, and subjected her to further torture.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 06-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 00:40 IST
Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagatpur police station Sanjay Kumar Panchal said that according to a complaint lodged by her family members, during the girl's captivity ''the accused allegedly burned an 'Om' tattoo on her hand with acid, forcibly fed her meat, and subjected her to further torture''. He said based on the complaint four accused -- Salman, Zubair, Rashid, and Arif -- have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and SC/ST(Prevention of atrocities) Act.

The complainant alleged that on January 2, 2025, her niece was abducted while she was on her way to a tailor, the officer said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped her in a car, rendering her unconscious with an intoxicant, he said citing the complaint. According to the complaint, the minor was then allegedly held captive in a room and subjected to repeated gang rapes, the SHO said.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill her and the family if she told anyone about the incident, he added.

''She was later taken to the Bhojpur area and locked in another room, from which she eventually escaped and returned home to her aunt, a few days ago,'' Panchal said. The girl's family further alleged that the accused are threatening them to drop the case, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that a case has been registered at the Bhagatpur police station. ''One of the accused, Salman, was arrested on Tuesday and subsequently sent to jail. The investigation is ongoing,'' he added.

