Delhi Metro train services on Phase-3 begins early today to facilitate UPSC candidates appearing for Prelims

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 09:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro train services on Phase-III sections began at 6 am on Sunday instead of the usual 8 am to facilitate candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC. Many UPSC candidates said that it was a good measure and a great help to them.

"I have to appear for my exam in Noida. Metro services started at 6 AM today. It is a good initiative as we will be able to reach the exam centres on time," Aman Kumar, a UPSC candidate told ANI. Another candidate Rakesh Kumar said, "It is a good thing that the metro started today at 6 AM. It will be helpful for the UPSC students to reach their exam centres on time. Metro services on the Pink Line should permanently start at 6 AM instead of 8 AM."

The rest of the metro services across other sections will operate as per their normal schedule, starting from 8 AM onwards, according to the DMRC. Phase-III sections covered by this timing adjustment include Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on June 16, across the country at various exam centres. The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages--preliminary, main, and interview--by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. (ANI)

