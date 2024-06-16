Left Menu

Essar Group's Bold Move: $36 Billion Investment in Green Hydrogen and Clean Energy

The Essar Group is investing Rs 30,000 crore over four years to establish a green hydrogen plant in Gujarat. This move aligns with their broader strategy to decarbonize the UK oil refinery, build a green steel plant in Saudi Arabia, and develop LNG and electric ecosystems for heavy trucks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:08 IST
Essar Group's Bold Move: $36 Billion Investment in Green Hydrogen and Clean Energy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Essar Group has announced an ambitious Rs 30,000 crore investment plan to set up a green hydrogen plant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This initiative marks a pivotal shift in the conglomerate's focus towards clean energy.

Prashant Ruia, director of Essar Capital, revealed in an interview that the conglomerate also aims to decarbonize its UK oil refinery, build a green steel plant in Saudi Arabia, and invest in LNG and electric ecosystems to reduce emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

The plan includes leveraging 4.5 GW of renewable energy to produce hydrogen through water molecule splitting. Additionally, Essar is targeting expansion in critical mineral mining for EV batteries and renewable energy technologies, aiming for a significant jump in India's clean energy landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024