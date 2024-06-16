Left Menu

"Decisions cannot be taken by me": Om Birla on appointment of Speaker and deputy of Lok Sabha

Reacting to the upcoming appointment of the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla said on Sunday that all these decisions are taken by political parties and he has no role in it.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:22 IST
Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to the upcoming appointment of the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla said on Sunday that all these decisions are taken by political parties and he has no role in it. "All these decisions are taken by political parties. These decisions cannot be taken by me," Birla said.

Further, the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha said that the 'Prerna Sthal' that contains statues of great leaders and freedom fighters and will be inaugurated today will inspire the current and younger generations. "Inside the Parliament premises, statues of all the great people of our country, revolutionaries, spiritualists, cultural leaders who awakened the new consciousness, have been installed at different places. The Parliament has decided that all those statues should be placed in one place, in a planned and respectful manner, and a 'Prerna Sthal' should be built there so that the visitors, Indian and foreign tourists who want to see the democracy of India can also get information about them," Om Birla said.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate it today. Many visitors who came to see the Parliament of India did not even know that statues of such great men were installed but after the construction of this inspirational place, the statues of all the great revolutionaries will be in one place. This will inspire the current and younger generations," he added. Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha will inaugurate the newly constructed Prerna Sthal in the presence of the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Sunday evening.

According to an official press release, all Members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have also been invited to the programme. An action plan has also been made to make the life stories and messages of these great Indians available to visitors through new technology so that they could get inspiration from them, the press release said.

It may be recalled that even before this, during the construction work of the new Parliament Building, the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Motilal Nehru and Chaudhary Devi Lal were shifted to other places in the complex. After the unveiling of the Shilapatt (headstone) during the inauguration programme, dignitaries will offer floral tributes to the statues. (ANI)

