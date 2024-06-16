Left Menu

Kerala Governor greets people of state on Eid-ul-Adha

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has greeted the people of Kerala on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greeted the people of Kerala on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, he said, "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha.

"May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony," he said in a statement. Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

