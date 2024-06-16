Left Menu

Kerala Government Assures Housing for Family of Kuwait Fire Victim

The Kerala government has pledged to provide a house to the family of Binoy Thomas, who perished in the recent Kuwait fire, under the LIFE Mission housing scheme. Ministers K Rajan and R Bindhu visited the bereaved family, offering support and ensuring prompt assistance. A special council meeting will expedite housing allocation.

Updated: 16-06-2024 17:48 IST
The Kerala government has pledged to provide a house to the family of Binoy Thomas, a victim of the recent Kuwait fire, under its LIFE Mission housing scheme. Revenue Minister K Rajan and Social Justice Minister R Bindhu visited the grieving family on Sunday, offering condolences and assuring them of full governmental support.

Thomas, a native of Chavakkad, had arrived in Kuwait only days before the incident, aiming to secure a better future for his family. Currently, his family resides in a temporary structure on a three-cent plot. The ministers emphasized that the family would receive expedited assistance, with a special council meeting of the Chavakkad Municipality planned to facilitate the housing allocation.

Additionally, Minister Bindhu announced plans to provide employment for Thomas's son. The fire, which erupted on June 12 in the Al-Mangaf building in Kuwait, claimed 49 lives, 45 of whom were identified as Indians.

