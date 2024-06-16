Assam Secretariat Goes Green with Solar Power: A First in India

The Assam Secretariat has made history by becoming the first state government headquarters in India to fully operate on solar power. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 2.5 MW solar project, highlighting its significant contribution to energy savings and cost reduction.

The grid-connected rooftop solar power plant, installed at an expense of Rs 12.5 crore, is projected to reduce electricity bills by Rs 30 lakh every month. This marks a significant step towards the state's goal of achieving a Net-Zero government, Sarma noted during the official ceremony.

In addition to the Secretariat, the government plans to extend solar panel installations to medical colleges and universities. A phased installation strategy includes fitting all government offices with solar panels and integrating automatic disconnection facilities for most offices by evening. This initiative is expected to lead to a potential reduction in power tariffs, benefiting consumers by 2025.

