Odisha CM Majhi directs to provide health assistance to Bhadrak boy suffering from rare disease

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked the district administration of Bhadrak to provide immediate health assistance to Bhadrak boy Babuli Barik. He has also been directed to provide the family with immediate assistance of Rs 30 thousand from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister was informed about the poor boy's problem from various social media channels and other media sources. Babuli is a 14-year-old boy from Madhapur village of Chandbali in Bhadrak district. His parents, Chintamani and Jharana Barik, are poor. He is suffering from a rare kind of disease called traumatic neuromotor disorder.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister, a doctor's team was sent to his home in Madhapur village to examine the boy. After the check-up, the child has been referred to SCB Medical in Cuttack for further treatment. The district administration will be in touch with the family to provide any further support required. (ANI)

