Assam CM inaugurates 2.5-Mw Janata Bhawan Solar Project, first Civil Secretariat to meet electricity needs from Green Energy

Adding another chapter to the state's endeavours at promoting green energy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Janata Bhawan Solar Project, a 2.5-Mw power generation capacity grid-connected rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV system, at a ceremony held at the state Secretariat Complex on Sunday. This project would yield an average of 3 lakh units of electricity monthly and the investment amount of Rs 12.56 crore is projected to be recovered within 4 years, with monthly savings standing at about Rs. 30 lakh.

The launch of the solar power project today has led to the Assam Secretariat Complex becoming the first-ever civil secretariat in the country that relies entirely on solar-generated electricity for daily consumption. With a lifespan of 25 years, this solar plant will cut down on 3060 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually and 76,500 metric tonnes of carbon emissions during its lifetime.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma referred to the launch of the project as a historic moment in the state's march towards embracing green energy. "The state government had been paying around Rs. 30 lakh to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited every month for traditionally produced electricity consumption. The transition to green energy will help the government utilise its resources for the welfare of the socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for every government office to adopt solar power in a gradual and phased manner. In the initial phase, he called upon medical colleges and universities to make a transition to solar energy.

Speaking about the state government's initiatives aimed at promoting green energy, the Chief Minister referred to the 25-MW solar power project at Namrup, the foundation stone for which was laid recently. He also spoke about the solar projects at Bharchalla in Sonitpur district, Khudigaon in Dhubri district, and the 1,000-MW project in Karbi Anglong. These and other projects, upon completion, shall drastically reduce the state's dependence on energy procured from outside the state, he added.

"These and other initiatives have led to the Assam Power Generation Company Limited earning a profit of Rs. 60 crore this year," the Chief Minister stated. CM Sarma appealed to the members of the general public to apply for the "PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Scheme" so that the electricity consumption expenses of the households could be brought down.

"It has been observed that the installation of solar panels results in an 85 per cent decrease in a household's electricity consumption expenses," he added. The Chief Minister further added that from July 1, the provision of free electricity supply to the official quarters of the Chief Minister, other ministers, senior officials, and government officials shall be one-way, and they will be asked to pay for the electricity consumption.

Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K.K. Dwivedi, and Managing Director of APDCL Rakesh Kumar, along with a host of officials, were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)