Over 2.5 lakh Tripura farmers to receive over Rs 48.95 cr under PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme, says state agriculture minister

More than 2.5 lakh farmers of Tripura shall receive over Rs 48.95 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN Nidhi) scheme. It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his approval for the disbursement of Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th instalment under the scheme on his first day in office as a Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath told media persons.

"On June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the funds to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Each of the beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts", he added. According to the Minister Rs 48.95 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of 2,52,907 farmers in the state.

"Since the launch of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in December 2018, 11 crore farmers across the country have benefited up to the 16th instalment. Among them, 30 crore are women farmers. In Tripura, farmers received a total of Rs 687.43 crore till the 16th instalment," he said. The minister also provided a district with a break up of beneficiary farmers.

"In North Tripura district, 48,446 farmers will receive Rs 9.68 crore, the highest. In the Dhalai district, 36,776 farmers will get Rs 7.35 crore, in the Gomati district, 31,592 farmers will receive Rs 6.31 crore, in the Khowai district, 28,838 farmers will get Rs 5.76 crore, in the Sepahijala district, 30,008 farmers will receive Rs 6.16 crore, in South district, 33,350 farmers will receive Rs 6.67 crore, in Unakoti district, 17,084 farmers will get Rs 3.41 crore, and in West Tripura district, 18,701 farmers will receive Rs 3.74 crore," Nath said. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on June 18 to release Rs 20,000 crore under the PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme.

The Prime Minister will grant certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups designated as Krishi Sakhis after the release of the 17th instalment of the PM KISAN scheme, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing a press conference. The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in coordination with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

