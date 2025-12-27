Search Intensifies for Missing Six-Year-Old in Chittur

A large-scale search operation is ongoing for a missing six-year-old boy in Chittur, according to officials. The child, named Suhan, son of Muhammad Anas, was last seen at 1 PM on Saturday, playing outside his home.

Chittur police confirmed that Suhan, a differently abled child, vanished after a verbal altercation with his sibling. Emergency services, including police and Fire Force personnel equipped with a dog squad, are scouring the area.

Despite searching a nearby pond and involving local residents in the effort, Suhan's whereabouts remain unknown. Neighboring police stations have been notified, and the community continues to hold onto hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)