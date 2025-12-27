Left Menu

Search Intensifies for Missing Six-Year-Old in Chittur

A six-year-old boy named Suhan, the son of Muhammad Anas, has gone missing in Chittur. He was last seen playing outside his home. Police, aided by a dog squad and local volunteers, are conducting a search operation, but he remains untraced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale search operation is ongoing for a missing six-year-old boy in Chittur, according to officials. The child, named Suhan, son of Muhammad Anas, was last seen at 1 PM on Saturday, playing outside his home.

Chittur police confirmed that Suhan, a differently abled child, vanished after a verbal altercation with his sibling. Emergency services, including police and Fire Force personnel equipped with a dog squad, are scouring the area.

Despite searching a nearby pond and involving local residents in the effort, Suhan's whereabouts remain unknown. Neighboring police stations have been notified, and the community continues to hold onto hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

