Tulip Explosion: NDMC's Blossoming Delhi Initiative

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced its annual effort to enhance the winter landscape of Lutyens' Delhi by launching a grand tulip plantation drive at Children's Park.

This year, more than 5,17,500 tulip bulbs have been secured, with a division between the NDMC and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), marking a robust commitment to Delhi's beautification.

Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the drive by planting the first bulb, showcasing NDMC's dedication to transforming the capital's civic spaces into clean, green havens of beauty and serenity.

(With inputs from agencies.)