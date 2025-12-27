Tulip Explosion: NDMC's Blossoming Delhi Initiative
The New Delhi Municipal Council launches its annual tulip plantation drive, aiming to beautify Lutyens' Delhi. With over half a million tulip bulbs, the initiative includes participation from the Delhi Development Authority. The campaign aligns with national missions and underscores NDMC's commitment to transforming Delhi's landscape.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced its annual effort to enhance the winter landscape of Lutyens' Delhi by launching a grand tulip plantation drive at Children's Park.
This year, more than 5,17,500 tulip bulbs have been secured, with a division between the NDMC and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), marking a robust commitment to Delhi's beautification.
Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the drive by planting the first bulb, showcasing NDMC's dedication to transforming the capital's civic spaces into clean, green havens of beauty and serenity.
