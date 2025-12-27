Left Menu

Tulip Explosion: NDMC's Blossoming Delhi Initiative

The New Delhi Municipal Council launches its annual tulip plantation drive, aiming to beautify Lutyens' Delhi. With over half a million tulip bulbs, the initiative includes participation from the Delhi Development Authority. The campaign aligns with national missions and underscores NDMC's commitment to transforming Delhi's landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:00 IST
Tulip Explosion: NDMC's Blossoming Delhi Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced its annual effort to enhance the winter landscape of Lutyens' Delhi by launching a grand tulip plantation drive at Children's Park.

This year, more than 5,17,500 tulip bulbs have been secured, with a division between the NDMC and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), marking a robust commitment to Delhi's beautification.

Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the drive by planting the first bulb, showcasing NDMC's dedication to transforming the capital's civic spaces into clean, green havens of beauty and serenity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VB-G RAM G Act: A Controversial Transition from MGNREGA

VB-G RAM G Act: A Controversial Transition from MGNREGA

 India
2
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
3
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
4
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025