Gorakhpur: BJP's Ravi Kishan meets family members of two workers killed in Kuwait fire incident

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday, met and consoled the family members of two workers from Gorakhpur who were killed in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait. The deceased, identified as Angad Gupta (48) and Jairam Gupta (38) of Gorakhpur, had been working in the Gulf country for nearly a decade. They returned to work after staying with their families a few months ago.

Kishan first met the family of Angad Gupta and Jairam Gupta. After meeting the families, the Gorakhpur MP said he is like a "son" to these families and is standing with them in this hour of grief.

"Family members of these two deceased have met with a big disaster. I stand with both of these families. I am now the son of both of these families. If the people of Gorakhpur face any kind of trouble anywhere in the world, I feel very sad. Standing with the family members in such an hour of grief, I feel like a son to this family," he told reporters. Nearly four dozen people, including 45 Indians, died in a fire at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12.

The mortal remains of the deceased arrived in Uttar Pradesh last week. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered financial assistance to the family of two workers. He met and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to Angad Gupta's wife Rita Devi and Jairam Gupta's wife Sunita. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)