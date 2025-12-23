Tragedy in Radhe Nagar: Man's Final Message to His Deceased Wife
A 27-year-old man, frequently staying at a Radhe Nagar hotel, was found hanging in his room after posting a WhatsApp status with a picture of his deceased first wife. Despite acting normally, no one expected this tragic outcome. Police are investigating the incident following the post-mortem report.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 27-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in Radhe Nagar after posting a WhatsApp status with a photograph of his late first wife. The message read, 'I am coming to you. Please forgive me, everyone.'
Identified as Alok Verma from Jalalpur village, the deceased had been a frequent guest at the hotel, checking in multiple times each week. According to police reports, he booked a room at approximately 9:30 p.m., but uncharacteristically did not respond the next morning.
Authorities were alerted when hotel staff heard a phone endlessly ringing inside his locked room. Upon investigating and opening the door, police found Verma hanging from a ceiling fan, with family members expressing shock at the unexpected tragedy. An in-depth investigation has been launched.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Ramanthali: Family's Death Linked to Poison and Hanging
Novo Nordisk's Game-Changing Weight-Loss Pill Revolutionizes Cash-Paying Market
Jerai Fitness Unveils Game-Changing Buyback Offer for Gym Equipment
Tragic Twist: Teacher's Death Sparks Police Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
Game-Changing Interceptors: Ukraine's Drone Defense Revolution