Assam: Heavy rainfall batters Guwahati, normal life disrupted

The streets of Anil Nagar and Chandmari areas in Guwahati have been severely waterlogged, disrupting normal life, following heavy rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a week-long forecast predicting continuous rainfall in Guwahati.

A resident of Anil Nagar urged the administration for a solution. "Water fell during the night and there is so much water that it has filled up. How will we come and go here? I want to tell the administration that we need a diversion here because without diversion, there is no solution," the resident said.

Alerts have been issued for various parts of the country, including Assam and Meghalaya, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected until June 20. IMD has specifically warned of exceptionally heavy rainfall on June 18.

"Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 16th & 17th June and exceptionally heavy rainfall on 18th June whereas likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 19 & 20th June," IMD said on its official Twitter account on Sunday Meanwhile, in response to the flooding, Chief Engineer Project Swastik and his team conducted an assessment of flood-affected areas in Sikkim.

"Chief Engineer Project Swastik and team conducted a detailed recce of flood-hit #Sikkim. Early road restoration plan to Mangan and foot evacuation of stranded tourists have been coordinated with the State Administration by #BRO #SikkimFloods," Guwahati Ministry of Defence, said in a tweet on X. IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 16-17, and subsequently from June 18-20.

Meanwhile, parts of Porbandar city in Gujarat witnessed heavy rainfall bringing relief to residents amidst rising temperatures. "Heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16-17 June and heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 18-20 June, 2024," IMD said in a post on X.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 16-17, followed by heavy rainfall from June 18-20. IMD on Sunday said, "Arunachal Pradesh is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 16th & 17th June and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 18th-20th June, 2024."

In contrast, heat wave conditions are anticipated in parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 20, 2024. IMD emphasizes the importance of safety measures during these weather conditions. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions" are expected over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and some isolated areas including Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand on various dates between June 17-20."

Heat wave conditions are likely to occur in different parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 20, 2024. India Meteorological Department's continuous efforts, our society should remain safe," IMD said in a tweet on X. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June, 2024 and heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand,'' it added.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Punjab on 17th June, 2024 and Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and some parts of Jharkhand," the tweet said. (ANI)

