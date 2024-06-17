Left Menu

NIA takes over J-K's Reasi terror attack case, begins probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Reasi terror attack case in Jammu and Kashmir and started a thorough inquiry into it to unearth the underlying conspiracy behind the attack that raised concerns over security situations in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Reasi terror attack case in Jammu and Kashmir and started a thorough inquiry into it to unearth the underlying conspiracy behind the attack that raised concerns over security situations in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday. The anti-terror agency took over the case from Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 15 and filed a fresh First Information Report (FIR) following Ministry of Home Affairs' orders issued taking cognisance of the gravity of the incident as the attackers targeted a bus carrying pilgrims on June 9 evening -- the day when the whole Union Cabinet was taking oath, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 9 evening, leaving at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured. A day after the attack, a team from the NIA also visited the spot to support local police and evaluate the ground situation.

The NIA's forensic team had also visited the site, contributing to the collection of evidence. The NIA, India's premier counter-terrorism agency, often collaborates with state police to address high-profile and sensitive cases as part of its routine affair in terror attack cases.

The NIA's involvement was expected to enhance the investigation and ensure a thorough examination of the evidence. The terrorists attacked the bus when it was coming from Ransoo area of the Reasi district.

The rescue operation was completed at the earliest and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Police had said the bus was ferrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district and came under attack in Teryath village in Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district, at about 6.10 pm on June 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

