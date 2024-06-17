Denmark's Bold Move to Curb Russian Oil Passage
Denmark is considering ways to limit the passage of old tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea, the Nordic country's foreign minister said in a statement on Monday, in a move that could trigger confrontation with Moscow.
Russia sends about a third
of its seaborne oil exports, or 1.5% of global supply, through the Danish straits that sit as a gateway to the Baltic Sea, so any attempt to halt supplies would send oil prices higher and hit the Kremlin's finances. Denmark has brought together a group of allied countries evaluating measures targeting the so-called shadow fleet of ageing ships transporting the Russian oil, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Reuters.
