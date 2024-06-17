Left Menu

Denmark's Bold Move to Curb Russian Oil Passage

Denmark is exploring strategies to limit aged tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea, potentially escalating tensions with Moscow. Russian oil traverses through Danish straits, representing 1.5% of global supply. Denmark, with allied nations, is targeting the shadow fleet of aged ships to curb this route.

Denmark is considering ways to limit the passage of old tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea, the Nordic country's foreign minister said in a statement on Monday, in a move that could trigger confrontation with Moscow.

Russia sends about a third

of its seaborne oil exports, or 1.5% of global supply, through the Danish straits that sit as a gateway to the Baltic Sea, so any attempt to halt supplies would send oil prices higher and hit the Kremlin's finances. Denmark has brought together a group of allied countries evaluating measures targeting the so-called shadow fleet of ageing ships transporting the Russian oil, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Reuters.

