Maharashtra: Bomb threat at Mira Road hospital in Mumbai suburb

A bomb threat was reported at a hospital in Mira Road, a suburb near Mumbai. Following the alert, police have barricaded the area around the hospital and restricted civilian movement.

To investigate the bomb threat, the police have called in the bomb disposal squad and a dog squad. The threat was received via an email sent to the hospital.

This information was confirmed by the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police (MBVV Police). (ANI)

