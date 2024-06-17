Former Jammu Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid says takeover of Reasi terror attack case by NIA "good move"

Former J-K Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid on Monday that the takeover of the takeover by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of the Reasi terror attack case from Jammu and Kashmir police will help in nabbing those involved. "I think it is a good move. NIA will investigate it in detail and will find out who is responsible. The terrorists are from Pakistan & they will be neutralised," said the former J-K DGP Vaid.

"Security forces will not spare them. But, it should be known as to who helped these terrorists. There should be action against them as well. NIA will look into all such aspects," he added. Meanwhile, NIA has started a thorough inquiry into it to unearth the underlying conspiracy behind the attack that raised concerns over security situations in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

The anti-terror agency took over the case from Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 15 and filed a fresh First Information Report (FIR) following Ministry of Home Affairs' orders issued taking cognisance of the gravity of the incident as the attackers targeted a bus carrying pilgrims on June 9 evening -- the day when the whole Union Cabinet was taking oath, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 9 evening, leaving at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured.

A day after the attack, a team from the NIA also visited the spot to support local police and evaluate the ground situation. The NIA's forensic team had also visited the site, contributing to the collection of evidence.

The NIA, India's premier counter-terrorism agency, often collaborates with state police to address high-profile and sensitive cases as part of its routine affair in terror attack cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)