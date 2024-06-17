Three-tier security measures implemented in Odisha ahead of MLAs oath-taking

All security measures have been put in place around the Odisha Assembly building place in Bhubaneshwar as newly elected MLAs are set to take oath from tomorrow. Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi while speaking to ANI said, "The Assembly will run for 3 days during which the newly elected MLAs will take oath. The speaker will be elected. Adequate security arrangements have been made for this. Three-layer security will be there. Bomb disposal squad has also been deployed..."

When asked about crowd management at the Puri Jagannath temple, Sarangi stated, "Over the last three days, we have seen a huge crowd in Puri for the Raja festival. We have put all necessary arrangements in place to control the crowd in Puri." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Along with Majhi, two deputy Chief Ministers -- Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also sworn in. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Janata Maidan in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar.

This is the first BJP government in Odisha after its emphatic performance in the recently concluded assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign. Majhi said that protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride) will be the priority of the new government.The 52-year-old belonging to the Santali tribe hails from the state's Keonjhar district.

Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes. (ANI)

