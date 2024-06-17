Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds review meeting over Nainital forest fires and electricity supply

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a meeting with the officials regarding drinking water, electricity supply and forest fire in Nainital. During the meeting, the forest department officials were instructed to maintain the morale of the personnel by staying at ground zero as well as providing the necessary equipment to extinguish the fire in the forests.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to make an action plan to provide drinking water to the public with ease and to revive the rapidly drying water sources and to ensure adequate power supply. The meeting concerning the forest fire follows the recent wildfires that affected the mountainous region.

Fires were spreading in the forests of Nainital and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand last month, primarily caused by human activities. Earlier this month, Four firefighters lost their lives and four others sustained serious injuries while battling a fierce blaze in the Binsar forest, Almora district of Uttarakhand, said forest officials.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to immediately control the forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary with the help of the Air Force by spraying water on the affected forest area using helicopters and other necessary resources. CM Dhami also chaired a meeting with top officials to review preparations for the monsoon season at the state secretariat.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, "Monsoon has always been challenging for us because we need to face disaster in some or the other form. We need to identify blocked drains, areas where garbage accumulates, and obstructed roads To review preparedness and administration stays in action mode the meeting has been convened". Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the review meeting of disaster management and other works before the upcoming monsoon in the Secretariat, directed the officials to remain on alert mode and complete all the works related to disaster management within the stipulated time period. (ANI)

