CM Dhami directs officials to make action plan to provide drinking water in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed the officials to make an action plan to provide drinking water to the public with ease and to revive the rapidly drying water sources and to ensure adequate power supply.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:57 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed the officials to make an action plan to provide drinking water to the public with ease and to revive the rapidly drying water sources and to ensure adequate power supply. The Chief Minister reviewed the instructions given earlier while holding a meeting with the officials regarding drinking water, electricity supply and forest fire in Nainital.

During the meeting, the forest department officials were instructed to maintain the morale of the personnel by staying at ground zero as well as provide the necessary equipment to extinguish the fire in the forests, stated an official release. Earlier on Monday Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that various schemes worth more than Rs 291 crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid for Uttarkashi district adding that the double engine government is committed to the all-round development of Uttarakhand.

In a post on X, he said, "Our double engine government is committed to the all-round development of Uttarakhand. Recently, various schemes worth more than Rs 291 crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid for Uttarkashi district.". "These schemes will prove to be helpful in fulfilling the resolution of an ideal and developed Uttarkashi. While the implementation of these schemes will provide facilities to the local people, the journey of the Chardham pilgrims will also become easier, he further added in his tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

