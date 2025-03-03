Left Menu

Rapid Response Quells Thane Forest Fire Near Air Force Station

A fire broke out near an Air Force station in Thane, Maharashtra. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes by fire personnel and the regional disaster management team. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a forest area near the Air Force station in Thane city, Maharashtra, according to a civic official on Monday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

The blaze ignited in the Kolshet region around noon. Upon receiving an alert, local fire squads and the regional disaster management cell swiftly responded, managing to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes, as per the official update.

Authorities are currently investigating to determine the cause of this forest fire, ensuring measures are in place to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

