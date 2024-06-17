Left Menu

Train accident in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri has come as a shock: Tripura Governor

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Monday called the West Bengal train accident an unfortunate incident and expressed his condolences.

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy
Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Monday called the West Bengal train accident an unfortunate incident and expressed his condolences. The governor said, "The train accident in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri has come as a shock. It is unfortunate that many people were killed in the accident in which goods collided with the Kanchanjanga train".

He said, "I pray to God that the soul of the deceased rests in peace". He further appealed to the Ministry of Railways and other officers to provide better medical care to those who are injured in the accident

At least eight people have died and about 25 to 30 are injured as a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. The accident took place around 9 am. (ANI).

