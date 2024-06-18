Police recover large cache of illegal arms, ammunition in Assam's Udalguri

Assam Police have recovered a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition in the state's Udalguri district. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the recovery. According to the Udalguri district police, the police team recovered arms and ammunition from Santipur village near Udalguri town under the Udalguri police station on Monday evening.

Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Udalguri district told ANI that, the police team recovered and seized one AK56 rifle, one magazine and 668 rounds of live ammunition from a house. "We had received information that, two people are trying to sell illegal weapons. Immediately Udalguri police arrested them," Jain told ANI.

"During interrogation, we came to know that, they kept hiding the weapons in a house in the Santipur area. We recovered one AK56 rifle, one magazine, and 668 rounds of live ammunition from the house. We have registered a case in connection with this," Pushkin Jain said. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

