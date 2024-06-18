Actor Theo James Named UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced today the appointment of British actor Theo James as its newest global Goodwill Ambassador.

“I am very proud to join UNHCR as a Goodwill Ambassador,” James stated. “The experience of my own family has given me an understanding of the sacrifices and struggles that refugees face. During the Second World War, my grandfather was forced to flee on a small boat from Greece to Syria, and his courage and resilience have inspired me to help make a difference to the lives of displaced people.”

James, known for his roles in "The Gentlemen" and "The White Lotus," has supported UNHCR’s work since 2016. He has visited asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece, France, and Jordan, and has raised awareness about the importance of mental health services for refugees.

Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s Director of External Relations, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am delighted to welcome Theo James as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, at a time when more people than ever have been forced to flee their homes. As a long-standing supporter, he has shown genuine commitment and empathy towards refugees and has provided a vital contribution towards our advocacy and fundraising work.”

Reflecting on his experiences meeting families who have fled war, James emphasized, “No one chooses to become a refugee, but we can all choose how to respond to people in need of sanctuary, whose lives depend upon it. Refugees arrive in new countries with skills, qualifications, and ideas; they just need the chance to contribute. My grandfather was welcomed and offered shelter by the people of Syria, which enabled him to rebuild his life as a doctor and give something back. That’s why it is important for me to stand in solidarity with refugees who have fled conflicts today, and to help share their stories. They need our support now more than ever.”

This announcement comes shortly after UNHCR released its annual global forced displacement figures, revealing that 120 million people are currently uprooted from their homes.