UP: Fire breaks out at car garage in Chinhat, Lucknow
Firefighting operations are underway.
ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a car garage in Chinhat, Lucknow, on Tuesday as explosions were heard from within, reportedly involving CNG vehicles. Upon receiving the information, team of fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
