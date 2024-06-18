Secure Your Future with Shriram Finance Fixed Deposit Schemes

Left Menu

Shriram Finance offers a variety of fixed deposit schemes tailored to meet the diverse needs of investors. The schemes provide flexible tenures, competitive interest rates, and additional benefits for senior citizens and women. Rated highly for safety, these FDs promise secure and rewarding investment options for financial growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:19 IST
Shriram Finance, a prominent financial services provider in India, has introduced a variety of fixed deposit (FD) schemes designed to cater to the unique needs and goals of investors. These schemes offer a secure and rewarding investment experience with flexible options.

The tenure of the fixed deposits ranges between 12 to 60 months, allowing investors to align their investment with their financial goals. A minimum investment amount of Rs. 5000 ensures accessibility to a broad range of investors. Additionally, competitive interest rates and special benefits for senior citizens and women, such as additional interest, make these schemes highly attractive.

Shriram Finance's FDs come with high safety ratings from ICRA and India Ratings and Research, ensuring the safety of the deposits. For more information, visit www.shriramfinance.in or contact 18001034959.

