China's 'Zero-Tolerance' Stance on Capital Market Violations

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has vowed to maintain a 'zero-tolerance' approach to illegal activities in capital markets. It plans to regulate all financial activities and monitor trading behavior of key investors to prevent abnormal stock market volatility.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:01 IST
China securities regulator vowed on Tuesday it will maintain a "zero-tolerance" stance on illegal activities in the capital markets and will include all financial activities in regulation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement it will step up monitoring of trading behaviour by key investors and resolutely prevent abnormal stock market volatility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

