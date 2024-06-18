Ukraine Gears Up for Winter with 1.6 bcm Natural Gas Stored

Ukraine has pumped 1.6 bcm of natural gas in its underground storage facilities since the start of the season, bringing the total volume to 9 bcm, state-owned oil and gas firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday. Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said the volume is in line with preparations for the next heating season.

"All our enterprises continue to operate normally," Chernyshov said.

