Ukraine Gears Up for Winter with 1.6 bcm Natural Gas Stored

Ukraine has pumped 1.6 bcm of natural gas into its underground storage facilities, resulting in a total volume of 9 bcm, according to Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov. The storage level aligns with preparations for the upcoming heating season, with all enterprises operating normally.

Ukraine has pumped 1.6 bcm of natural gas in its underground storage facilities since the start of the season, bringing the total volume to 9 bcm, state-owned oil and gas firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday. Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said the volume is in line with preparations for the next heating season.

"All our enterprises continue to operate normally," Chernyshov said.

