Agriculture: The Backbone of India's Economy, Farmers: The Soul - Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of agriculture as the backbone of India's economy and farmers as its soul. Addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, he highlighted efforts to double farmers' income through subsidies, new technology, and diversified farming practices.
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday underscored the critical role of agriculture in India's economy, declaring it the backbone, and the farmers its soul.
Speaking at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards farmers, evidenced by the release of the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefitting over 9.26 crore farmers.
Chouhan also spotlighted continuous efforts to double farmers' income through new technological advancements, subsidies, and diversified agricultural practices, including the implementation of schemes like the Kisan Credit Card and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
