Shivraj Singh Chouhan Transfers Aid, Highlights Rajasthan’s Rapid Farm Growth

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today transferred financial assistance under several central and state-backed agricultural schemes directly into farmers’ bank accounts. The announcement was made during a large-scale Farmers’ Conference in Merta City, Nagaur district, Rajasthan—an event that witnessed participation from top state leadership and senior public representatives.

Dignitaries present included Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, Social Justice Minister Shri Avinash, Minister of State for Revenue Shri Vijay Singh, Farmers’ Commission Chairman Shri C.R. Chaudhary, MP Ms. Mahima Kumari, and MLA Shri Laxman Ram Kalaru, demonstrating the political priority placed on agricultural development in the region.

₹2,089 Crore Released for Rural Road Construction

In his address, Shri Chouhan announced that ₹2,089 crore had been released for the construction of 12,600 rural roads across Rajasthan, marking a major infrastructure boost. He said this investment reflects the state’s rapid development over the past two years, with rural connectivity forming the backbone of market access, logistics support, and agricultural growth.

He credited the transformation to the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, noting that India is moving towards becoming a glorious, prosperous, strong, and self-reliant nation, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Agricultural Progress Through Innovation and Lower Production Costs

Highlighting the progress in Rajasthan’s agricultural sector, the Union Minister stated that rapid advancements have been made in developing high-yielding and climate-resilient seed varieties. Coupled with the state’s efforts to reduce input costs, farmers have been able to achieve better productivity amid weather uncertainties and water scarcity challenges.

He praised the state government for supplementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) by adding ₹3,000 to the central contribution of ₹6,000, enabling farmers to receive ₹9,000 in total assistance. This, he said, has directly helped reduce the cost of cultivation and safeguarded livelihoods during crop losses.

₹29,000 Crore Provided Under Crop Insurance in Two Years

Underlining the government’s commitment to farmer welfare, Shri Chouhan stated that Rajasthan has received a massive ₹29,000 crore under PMFBY over the past two years. To plug long-standing gaps in claim settlement, new provisions mandate:

12% interest payment by insurance companies for delayed claims

Faster processing to ensure farmers do not face prolonged financial stress

These reforms, he said, reflect the Centre’s zero-tolerance approach toward delays that hurt farmers.

Expanded MSP Procurement for Moong, Groundnut, and Soybean

Discussing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime, the Minister highlighted that MSP has doubled under the Modi government, providing unprecedented price security.

Key procurement approvals for Rajasthan include:

3.05 lakh MT of moong worth ₹2,680 crore

5.54 lakh MT of groundnut

2.65 lakh MT of soybean, procurement already underway

He assured farmers that the Centre will always intervene to ensure fair prices and prevent distress sales.

“Viksit Bharat – G Ram G” Law to Transform Rural India

Shri Chouhan strongly defended the newly enacted “Viksit Bharat – G Ram G” law, describing it as a historic step toward transforming Indian villages. He said misinformation was being spread by opposition groups, whereas:

The scheme increases employment days from 100 to 125

It integrates welfare of workers and farmers under a unified framework

Implementation is designed to strengthen Gram Panchayats as the core planning units

He highlighted that during the UPA era, over ₹40,000 crore under MGNREGA remained unused, while under the present government, annual expenditure has risen to ₹1.11 lakh crore, with a proposed ₹1.51 lakh crore allocation this year.

Gram Panchayats to Lead Development, ₹7.5 Lakh per Village

Under the new law, Gram Panchayats will independently draft village development plans, focusing on poverty reduction, employment creation, and local resource management. Over the next five years, around ₹7.5 lakh per village will be invested.

Priority initiatives include:

Water conservation structures

Timely wage payments with interest in case of delays

Increased administrative expenditure (from 6% to 9%) to ensure staff salaries—employment assistants, panchayat secretaries, technical assistants—are paid on time

Approximately ₹13,000 crore will be spent annually on administrative strengthening.

New Laws on Seeds and Fertilisers to Protect Farmers

The Union Minister announced plans to introduce:

A new Seed Act to regulate quality, certification, and availability A stringent law against fake fertilisers and spurious agricultural inputs

These laws will introduce strict penalties to protect farmers from fraud and ensure only genuine inputs enter the market.

Shri Chouhan Concludes With a Message of Commitment

In his concluding remarks, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to farmers’ welfare, stating that the reforms underway—spanning infrastructure, insurance, MSP, employment generation, and input quality—are building the foundation for a developed, resilient, and future-ready rural India.