Left Menu

Piramal Finance Surpasses ₹50,000 Crore Retail AUM

Piramal Finance's retail assets under management have surpassed the ₹50,000 crore mark. Since March 2022, retail loans have grown by 132%, with over two-thirds dedicated to affordable housing. The company focuses on increasing accessibility to housing finance for a broader population.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:16 IST
Piramal Finance Surpasses ₹50,000 Crore Retail AUM
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Finance has achieved a milestone with its retail assets under management surpassing the ₹50,000 crore mark.

Retail loans have witnessed an impressive growth rate of 132% since March 2022, with over two-thirds focusing on affordable housing, the company stated.

Piramal's commitment to broadening access to housing finance has contributed significantly to this growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024