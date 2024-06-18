Piramal Finance Surpasses ₹50,000 Crore Retail AUM

Piramal Finance has achieved a milestone with its retail assets under management surpassing the ₹50,000 crore mark.

Retail loans have witnessed an impressive growth rate of 132% since March 2022, with over two-thirds focusing on affordable housing, the company stated.

Piramal's commitment to broadening access to housing finance has contributed significantly to this growth.

