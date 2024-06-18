Piramal Finance Surpasses ₹50,000 Crore Retail AUM
Piramal Finance's retail assets under management have surpassed the ₹50,000 crore mark. Since March 2022, retail loans have grown by 132%, with over two-thirds dedicated to affordable housing. The company focuses on increasing accessibility to housing finance for a broader population.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Piramal Finance has achieved a milestone with its retail assets under management surpassing the ₹50,000 crore mark.
Retail loans have witnessed an impressive growth rate of 132% since March 2022, with over two-thirds focusing on affordable housing, the company stated.
Piramal's commitment to broadening access to housing finance has contributed significantly to this growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rwanda, AfDB Sign Partial Credit Guarantee to Boost Green and Social Financing
West African Nations Advocate for Crucial Role of Carbon Offsets in Climate Financing
Fibe Secures USD 90M to Revolutionize Consumer Financing in India
Vistaar Finance Receives USD 50M in Debt Financing from DFC
HUDCO and IIFCL Join Forces for Infrastructure Co-financing