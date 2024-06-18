Govt Invests R69 Bln in Public Transport to Enhance Accessibility and Mobility

The South African government has invested a cumulative total of R69 billion in public transport infrastructure and operations to enhance accessibility and mobility. Addressing a media briefing on the state of the transport sector, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga detailed the extensive improvements and expansions made between 2006 and 2024, which included substantial investments in 13 cities amounting to R55 billion.

Minister Chikunga highlighted the development of 131 stations and 253 kilometers of dedicated bidirectional trunk routes. Additionally, 302 kilometers of mixed-traffic bidirectional trunk routes and 260 kilometers of two-way cycling, pedestrian, and non-motorized transport facilities were established. To further support public transport, 2,628 bus stops and 11 depots were constructed, with 44 million passengers being carried annually as of 2023/24. The Integrated Public Transport Networks (IPTNs) operate 14 to 20 hours daily with approximately 1,020 vehicles.

Eight cities are currently implementing initial phases and planning expansions: Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, George, Polokwane, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Rustenburg. Minister Chikunga noted the establishment of 14 Vehicle Operating Companies contracted by municipalities to provide services within the IPTNs, emphasizing the formalization and economic empowerment of informal taxi operators who now run the majority of these centers.

Taxi Industry Reforms

The government has implemented significant reforms in the taxi industry. Out of a target of 135,894 old taxi vehicles to be scrapped, 83,713 have been scrapped, with R5.9 billion paid to operators through the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP). The Department of Transport is committed to various commercial projects for the taxi industry, including a Taxi Broad-Based Ownership Structure, where the industry owns 60% of the taxi scrapping entity, with 40% owned by a technical partner. A Memorandum of Agreement has been signed between the parties.

Legislative Advancements

The signing of the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill into law aims to consolidate economic regulation within a unified framework, promoting a competitive and efficient South African transport industry. This bill is expected to drive economic growth, enhance the reliability and safety of transport facilities and services, and ensure transparency in their management.

Public Transport Subsidy Policy

Last year, the Department of Transport presented the Draft National Public Transport Subsidy Policy to the Cabinet. The policy focuses on user-targeted, equitable, and sustainable subsidies in the medium to long term. Despite challenges, significant milestones have been achieved in public transport, positively impacting the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Learner Transport Initiatives

Minister Chikunga also addressed the National Learner Transport Programme, which facilitates safe transport for learners, enhancing school attendance and academic performance. This program is implemented in 4,204 schools nationwide, funded with a budget of R4.7 billion. The 2001 National Bicycle Programme, known as Shova Kalula, provides bicycles to learners who do not qualify for scholar transport. To date, 122,307 bicycles have been distributed, with 32,307 distributed under the current administration, targeting underprivileged and rural learners.

The government's continued investment and reforms in public transport aim to build a more accessible, efficient, and integrated transport system, significantly improving the mobility and quality of life for all South Africans.