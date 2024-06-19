Left Menu

JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative sciences

Admission to these courses would be based on Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) score. The last date for the online submission of the application form is June 27.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:09 IST
JNU begins admission process for MSc in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative sciences
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has initiated the application process for admission into postgraduate programmes in Biotechnology, Computational and Integrative Sciences in the upcoming academic year. Admission to these courses would be based on Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) score. The last date for the online submission of the application form is June 27. The first merit list will be published on July 8. The deadline for admission and registration is August 14.

As per the JNU statement, there are 30 and 15 seats in biotechnology and computational and integrative sciences, respectively. "All candidates desirous of seeking admission in the M.Sc. programmes Biotechnology and (Computational and Integrative Sciences should submit their application online at JNU website. They must have appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B), conducted by the Regional Centre for Biotechnology on behalf of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India," the university said in a statement.

Each applicant applying for admission to these programmes needs to submit his/her GAT-B Registration number, GAT-B Score and rank. JNU will use the GAT-B score for admission to these programmes based on a category-wise merit list of candidates qualified through GAT-B-2024.

For admission in MSc in Biotechnology, Bachelor's degree under the 10+2+3 pattern of education in physical, biological (biochemistry/bioinformatics/biotechnology/botany/microbiology/zoology), agricultural, veterinary, and fishery, sciences, pharmacy, engineering/technology, or a 4-year BSc (Physician Assistant Course); MBBS or BDS is required with at least 55 per cent marks. For MSc in Computational and Integrative Sciences, a minimum of 55 per cent marks in a Bachelor's degree in any branch of basic and applied science or technology, including medicine and engineering disciplines, is required. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024