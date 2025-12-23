Uttar Pradesh Sees Surge in RTE Admissions

The state of Uttar Pradesh has reported a surge in the number of economically disadvantaged children securing seats in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. This development was highlighted in an official statement released on Tuesday.

In the academic session 2025-26 alone, more than 1.40 lakh children have thus far been admitted under the provisions of the RTE Act. The past five years have seen this figure more than double, indicating a growing embrace of private education opportunities for children from weaker economic backgrounds.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh confirmed in the state assembly that 25% of seats in unaided, recognized private schools are reserved for these students. The allocation of seats is strictly regulated based on official applications and the seats available. This organized approach has ensured adherence to the mandate, facilitating rising admission numbers each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)