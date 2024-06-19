Left Menu

Indian Army Trishakti Corps continues relief operations in North Sikkim

Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, along with the civil administration, undertook the rescue of tourists stranded in North Sikkim, the army said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:11 IST
Visuals from spot. (Photo/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, along with the civil administration, undertook the rescue of tourists stranded in North Sikkim, the army said on Wednesday. According to an army statement, the evacuation of more than 1200 tourists stranded in North Sikkim between June 12-13 commenced on June 17. Due to the large number of landslides, tourists are being moved on foot and by vehicle in stretches wherever connectivity exists.

"Working under challenging weather and terrain conditions, the signalers of the Indian Army helped BSNL and Airtel restore mobile connectivity on June 18, 2024." "Since June 12, the Indian Army installed more than half a dozen telephone booths to facilitate locals and tourists connecting with their relatives," the statement said.

The statement further said that medical teams have set up medical aid booths and have been providing medical care to needy residents and tourists. So far, more than 115 people have been provided with medical attention, including a lifesaving emergency distress call of a 24-year-old at Lachung suffering from High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, it added. All the needy people have been provided with the basic requirements of rations and other logistics support to sustain themselves in this critical time, it said. (ANI)

