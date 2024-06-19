Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Ghaziabad residential society, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a residential society in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara on Tuesday night.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:50 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a residential society in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara on Tuesday night. On getting the information fire officials reached the spot, doused the fire, and rescued residents safely.

Fire official Rahul Pal said, "At 11:20 PM we received a call regarding a fire at flat no 613 at Merlin Society in Vasundhara. Promptly three of our fire brigade rushed to the spot and started rescuing people. An elderly woman who was trapped in flat no 605 because of smoke was also rescued." "An additional fire brigade was called in and the fire was doused after one and a half hours of efforts. No one received any injuries, everyone is doing fine and the situation is normal now," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

