Fire breaks out at Ghaziabad residential society, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a residential society in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara on Tuesday night. On getting the information fire officials reached the spot, doused the fire, and rescued residents safely.

Fire official Rahul Pal said, "At 11:20 PM we received a call regarding a fire at flat no 613 at Merlin Society in Vasundhara. Promptly three of our fire brigade rushed to the spot and started rescuing people. An elderly woman who was trapped in flat no 605 because of smoke was also rescued." "An additional fire brigade was called in and the fire was doused after one and a half hours of efforts. No one received any injuries, everyone is doing fine and the situation is normal now," he added.

A massive fire broke out at a three-story factory in Raghubar Pura of Shahdara in the national capital on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)