IRIS Business Services Wins Global Central Banking Award 2024

Global RegTech firm, IRIS Business Services Limited (BSE: 540735), has been honored with the prestigious 'Global Central Banking Award 2024' for Technology Services in London.

The accolade was given by 'Central Banking', a well-known industry publication. The Reserve Bank of India also received 'Risk Manager of The Year' at the same event. Notably, this is the third Indian entity to be recognized by the magazine in two years. Previously, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was awarded 'Governor of the Year' in 2023.

Christopher Jeffrey, Editor in Chief of Central Banking Publications, praised IRIS for building strong relationships across regions from Bhutan to India and Jordan to Qatar. He highlighted the company's role in RBI's NPA management and commended their technical excellence in aiding central banks to achieve supervisory goals.

Receiving the award, IRIS Co-Founder and CFO K Balachandran stated, ''IRIS has been collaborating with central banks for over 15 years, navigating unprecedented changes in the sector. We are committed to ensuring the safety of the financial system, impacting nearly 1 in 5 people globally.''

IRIS Business Services Limited is a publicly traded Global RegTech company, providing regulatory reporting software solutions to over 6,000 clients globally, including central banks and business registries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441714/Cofounder_and_CFO_IRIS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404308/4770772/IRIS_Business_Services_Logo.jpg

