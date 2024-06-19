Left Menu

Best Agrolife Unveils New Patented Insecticide 'Nemagen' to Tackle Resistant Pests

Best Agrolife Ltd announced regulatory approval for Nemagen, a new insecticide formulation designed to combat resistant pests causing significant crop damage. The product is set for a July launch and aims to capture 8% market share, aligning with sustainable agricultural practices.

Best Agrolife Ltd has received regulatory approval for its novel insecticide formulation, Nemagen, targeting resistant pests responsible for substantial crop damage.

Launched in July, Nemagen aims to mitigate issues caused by pests like borers, which have developed resistance to existing insecticides, leading to 30-50% crop losses.

Formulated with active ingredients such as chlorantraniliprole, novaluron, and emamectin benzoate, Nemagen promises broad-spectrum control over various pests affecting vegetables, grains, fruits, and pulses. The low-toxicity and sustainable formulation reflects global agricultural trends.

