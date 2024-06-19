Left Menu

Tragic End to Illicit Love Affair in Alwar

In a tragic incident in Alwar, Ashwin, 24, and Nirmala, 30, who were allegedly having an affair, died after ingesting poison at a government school. Nirmala died during treatment, while Ashwin passed away en route to the hospital. Nirmala was an aanganwadi helper, leaving behind two young sons.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:45 IST
Tragic End to Illicit Love Affair in Alwar
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Alwar's Govindgarh, 24-year-old Ashwin and his sister-in-law, Nirmala, 30, lost their lives after allegedly consuming poison in a government school. The tragic episode unfolded on Wednesday, as confirmed by the local police.

Villagers discovered the duo at the school and immediately rushed them to the local community hospital. Unfortunately, Nirmala succumbed to the poison during treatment, while Ashwin died on the way to the hospital.

Nirmala, an aanganwadi helper married since April 2017, left behind two sons and a husband working in Uttar Pradesh. The incident has shocked the community, raising questions about the underlying reasons for their drastic action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024