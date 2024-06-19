Tragic End to Illicit Love Affair in Alwar
In a tragic incident in Alwar, Ashwin, 24, and Nirmala, 30, who were allegedly having an affair, died after ingesting poison at a government school. Nirmala died during treatment, while Ashwin passed away en route to the hospital. Nirmala was an aanganwadi helper, leaving behind two young sons.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident in Alwar's Govindgarh, 24-year-old Ashwin and his sister-in-law, Nirmala, 30, lost their lives after allegedly consuming poison in a government school. The tragic episode unfolded on Wednesday, as confirmed by the local police.
Villagers discovered the duo at the school and immediately rushed them to the local community hospital. Unfortunately, Nirmala succumbed to the poison during treatment, while Ashwin died on the way to the hospital.
Nirmala, an aanganwadi helper married since April 2017, left behind two sons and a husband working in Uttar Pradesh. The incident has shocked the community, raising questions about the underlying reasons for their drastic action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
