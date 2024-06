Delhi's peak power demand reaches all-time high of 8,656 MW

Amid the heatwave conditions in Delhi, the national capital's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 8,656 MW at 3:06 pm, the highest ever in the history of the national capital, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data stated on Wednesday. The national capital's peak power demand clocked 8000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024. Since then, Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 8000 MW mark on nine occasions.

Before the records of 2024, Delhi's previous high of 7695 MW was recorded on June 29, 2022. Last year, Delhi's peak power demand was 7438 MW. "Today is the 31st day in a row Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 7000 MW. Delhi's peak power demand never crossed 7000 MW during the month of May 2023 and crossed the 7000 MW in May only once in 2022," it stated.

The fact that Delhi's power distribution network has been able to sustain this prolonged high demand for power shows its robustness. It is pertinent to remember that barring last year, when Delhi's demand peaked in August, it usually peaks during the end of June and early July. The Ministry of Power has also undertaken comprehensive measures to meet the highest-ever peak national power demand of 250 GW during the ongoing summer season, amidst challenging weather conditions across the country.

According to a Ministry of Power press release, on June 17, 2024, the Northern Region alone recorded its highest peak demand of 89 GW, which was successfully met despite the prevailing heatwave. The unprecedented demand in the Northern Region, exacerbated by a prolonged heatwave since mid-May, prompted the Ministry to implement a strategic approach to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Notably, the region managed to meet its peak demand by leveraging inter-regional power imports, accounting for 25 to 30 per cent of the total requirement. (ANI)

